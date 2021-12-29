Formerly incarcerated women in Nova Scotia share their stories
The women and advocates tell sometimes disturbing stories about their experiences prison on Prisoner's Justice Day.
The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia held a speaking circle on Wednesday
To commemorate Prisoners' Justice Day on Aug. 10, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia held a speaking circle for formerly incarcerate women and advocates.
The circle was facilitated by Patricia Whyte, an Indigenous peer-support worker for the society.
Clients spoke of their experiences in prison including segregation, which they call seg for short.
Britt Ward, Ashley Carey, Brooklyn Gavel, Anne Marie Houston, Mukisa Kakembo, Emma Arnold and Francine Pierro also spoke about how they have been helped by Holly House, a communal living home, run by the Elizabeth Fry Society.
The conversation was recorded by Kyah Sparks of CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax.
With files from Information Morning Halifax