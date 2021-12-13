2 Nova Scotia universities stop in-person exams as COVID-19 precaution

Dalhousie University and Cape Breton University have announced they will stop offering in-person exams as of Tuesday in effort to control the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses.

As of 3 p.m. AT on Monday, there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Dalhousie. Thirty-two people had tested positive on a rapid test and were awaiting PCR test results.

CBU had one confirmed case, with a number of people also awaiting PCR test results.

On Monday, the province announced 40 cases of the omicron variant have been found in Nova Scotia.

At Dalhousie, remaining exams will either be postponed, moved online or cancelled.

CBU said it's working on options like take-home exams, online exams, alternative assignments and other options deemed appropriate by teaching staff.

MORE TOP STORIES