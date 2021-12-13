Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

2 Nova Scotia universities stop in-person exams as COVID-19 precaution

In-person exams at Dalhousie University and Cape Breton University will stop being offered starting Tuesday.

Alternate arrangements are being made, including moving exams online

CBC News ·
A student walks on campus at Dalhousie University in Halifax. Dalhousie is one of 2 Nova Scotia universities that announced changes Monday to how exams will be offered in light of COVID-19. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Dalhousie University and Cape Breton University have announced they will stop offering in-person exams as of Tuesday in effort to control the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses.

As of 3 p.m. AT on Monday, there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Dalhousie. Thirty-two people had tested positive on a rapid test and were awaiting PCR test results.

CBU had one confirmed case, with a number of people also awaiting PCR test results.

On Monday, the province announced 40 cases of the omicron variant have been found in Nova Scotia.

At Dalhousie, remaining exams will either be postponed, moved online or cancelled.

CBU said it's working on options like take-home exams, online exams, alternative assignments and other options deemed appropriate by teaching staff.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now