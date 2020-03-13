In-person classes at Dal, King's suspended next week

In-person classes at Dalhousie University and the University of King's College will be suspended from March 16-20 amid COVID-19 concerns.

On its website, Dalhousie said the suspension is a "preventative measure to increase social distancing and allow instructors time to shift to alternative means of teaching."

The university said its intention is to begin transitioning classes to remote teaching for the remainder of the term.

COVID update #4: Classes suspended next week, university remains open, update on residences and travel. <a href="https://t.co/2GhWcUAOiQ">https://t.co/2GhWcUAOiQ</a> —@DalhousieU

"We expect classes will be suspended for at least a week before they recommence," the website stated.

In-person exams will not take place on campus.

The university said clinical placements, research activities and co-op work placements will continue.

The university will remain open. However, students in residence have been asked to leave by March 22, if possible.

St. FX taking precautions

In Antigonish, St. Francis Xavier University announced it will remain open.

St. FX has prohibited all international travel for students related to academics. Faculty and staff are prohibited from international work travel.

Employees and students who are currently travelling "shall impose a self-monitoring protocol" for 14 days, St. FX said in a newsletter on Friday.

The university said it has brought in more cleaning staff and updated cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

The Morrison Hall dining hall has eliminated self-serve stations, moving to full-service stations.

As of Friday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

