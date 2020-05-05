Halifax police identify man reported to be impersonating officer

A man who was reported to be impersonating a police officer on Sunday in Clayton Park has been identified, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police have not said if they arrested the man or charged him. They also have not released the man's name.

But police did say Tuesday there is "no concern for public safety."

Police said the man was found as a result of a news release they sent out Monday.

The incident began when police were called about a suspicious person in a parking lot at 61 Chadwick Place around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

They were told the man was sitting in a light grey sedan and wearing a black hat with "RCMP-POLICE-GRC" written on it. The person who called police had asked the man why he was there, and he responded he was with Halifax police and was watching walking trails in the area.

Neither RCMP nor Halifax Regional Police had officers in the area at the time, according police. The man and the vehicle were gone when police arrived.

A trail in Clayton Park near the area where a man impersonating a police officer was reported. (Patrick Callahan/CBC)

Halifax police said they take these kinds of incidents seriously, and due to "heightened circumstance we remind the public to be mindful of any behaviour that could cause alarm to the community and take up valuable police resources."

Last month, a man dressed like an RCMP officer killed 22 people in the province.

Police said their investigation into the Clayton Park incident is ongoing.

Police noted people can request to see proper identification from officers, including their identification card and badge. People can also call 902-490-5020 to confirm the identity of an officer.

