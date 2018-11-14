Skip to Main Content
Alleged drunk driver leaves wreckage at 2 crash sites
A sports car fled one crash in East Chester and then a short way down the road, smashed through a fence, severed the top of a spruce tree and flipped over on its roof in a ditch.

Hit-and-run and second collision occurred just after 6 a.m. Tuesday

CBC News ·
Lunenburg district RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man from Chester Basin for drunk driving after dealing with two car crashes just before dawn Tuesday. (CBC)

RCMP were called to a pair of car crash scenes involving an alleged impaired driver just before daybreak Tuesday outside of Chester, N.S.

The first call came at 6:02 a.m. with a report of a light-coloured sports car smashing into another vehicle on Highway 3 in East Chester and then fleeing the scene. The impact left the other vehicle with considerable damage but no one was injured, RCMP said in a news release.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to a nearby crash site where a car had left the road, smashed through a fence and severed the top of a spruce tree before flipping over on its roof in a ditch.

A witness told RCMP officers that two men got out of the car and ran into woods nearby. A third man stayed in the car.

More charges possible

Police were able to track down the men in the woods. 

A 21-year-old Chester Basin man was arrested for drunk driving and taken to South Shore Regional Hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

RCMP say they believe the same car was involved in both incidents. They are continuing the investigation and say more charges are possible.

