Man arrested for impaired driving after 2-vehicle crash results in fire

The 19-year-old man allegedly drove into a parked car in Halifax, igniting a fire and damaging a power pole and tree.

CBC News ·

Police arrested a 19-year-old man for impaired driving after he allegedly crashed a car into another parked car, resulting in a fire in the car he had been driving.

Halifax Regional Police say officers got a call at 1:50 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle on fire in the 3500-block of Connolly Street, which is roughly between Windsor Street and Dudley Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a vehicle had been travelling northbound on Connolly Street when it hit an unoccupied parked car.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged.

A power pole and a tree were also damaged in the incident.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken into police custody.

