Man arrested for impaired driving after 2-vehicle crash results in fire
The 19-year-old man allegedly drove into a parked car in Halifax, igniting a fire and damaging a power pole and tree.
Police arrested a 19-year-old man for impaired driving after he allegedly crashed a car into another parked car, resulting in a fire in the car he had been driving.
Halifax Regional Police say officers got a call at 1:50 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle on fire in the 3500-block of Connolly Street, which is roughly between Windsor Street and Dudley Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that a vehicle had been travelling northbound on Connolly Street when it hit an unoccupied parked car.
Both vehicles were seriously damaged.
A power pole and a tree were also damaged in the incident.
The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken into police custody.