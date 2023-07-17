Content
Impaired driving charges laid against lawn mower rider

A man from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is facing a somewhat unusual drunk driving charge.

He was arrested while riding a lawn mower on the side of the road in Meadowvale, N.S.

In a news release Monday, RCMP said they received a call early on the evening of June 26 of a possible impaired driver.

Police were able to find the man and gave him a breathalyzer test. He failed, blowing more than twice the legal limit of .08.

He's due in court next month to answer to two impaired driving charges.

