Kings County man faces attempted murder charge after truck drives into police officer

A Kings County, N.S., man with what police describe as "a serious history of impaired driving offences" is facing a slew of new charges, including attempted murder, after a truck drove into a police officer Sunday night in Bridgewater.

In a news release Monday, the town's police service said it received a complaint at 10:30 p.m. AT Sunday about a person openly drinking liquor in a pickup truck parked near a local coffee shop.

Police found a truck at the scene and attempted to stop it, but the truck drove down a dead-end street.

The release said it appeared the driver was trying to get out of the truck when he "rapidly spun the vehicle around" and struck the driver's side of the police cruiser "before swerving directly at the [police] officer." The officer went over the hood of the truck and suffered a broken foot.

The truck drove off and made no attempt to stop, said the release.

An abandoned truck was later found about 20 minutes away in Middle Cornwall and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Monday afternoon, Kings District RCMP arrested a 25-year-old Aylesford man. He faces charges of attempted murder, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to remain at an accident causing bodily harm.

The release said the man also faces a charge of impaired driving causing death in connection with an incident in Kings County in December 2021 that killed a 25-year-old woman.

In that case, police said a preliminary investigation showed a car struck a tree after leaving Highway 201 in South Greenwood.

