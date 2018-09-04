Skip to Main Content
Man charged after driving drunk with small child in back seat, RCMP say
The 39-year-old driver had double the legal blood-alcohol level and was swerving in the lane and driving toward oncoming traffic, according to RCMP.

A Dartmouth, N.S., man is facing charges after police say he was caught driving with more than double the legal blood-alcohol level and a small child strapped into a booster seat in the back.

RCMP say someone called 911 just before noon on Sunday to report a driver who seemed to be impaired and was swerving and driving toward oncoming traffic on Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

Police stopped the 2007 Honda Fit just after noon, according to an RCMP news release. Officers conducted breathalyzer tests and found that the man was impaired.

The 39-year-old is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over .08.

