Police upgrade drunk driving charges after man in Coldbrook crash dies
Nova Scotia

One of the drivers involved in a two-truck crash in Coldbrook, N.S., nearly two weeks ago is now facing more serious charges after the other driver in the crash died as a result of his injuries, say RCMP.

Shawn David Hart, 28, faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death

CBC News ·

The crash was reported on Aug. 15 around 6:45 p.m. on English Mountain Road in Coldbrook. It's unclear how the trucks collided, but both were extensively damaged.

The man who died was 84. He was trapped in his vehicle as a result of the crash.

The driver facing charges, Shawn David Hart, a 28-year-old man from Cambridge, N.S., was initially charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit causing bodily harm.

He now faces charges of impaired driving, impaired driving causing death and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.

Hart is scheduled to appear in Kenville provincial court on Oct. 8.

