Recent immigrants, international students feel at home on Canada Day

Canadians aren't the only ones celebrating Canada Day today.

Recent immigrants and international students in Sydney, N.S., are also looking forward to the festivities, at least in part because they feel welcome to do so.

The Hamadi family fled their war-torn home in Syria and spent four years in Lebanon before immigrating to Cape Breton two years ago.

Ahmad and Jihan brought their children, Aya who is now 14, Mohammad, 11, Obai, 10, Kosai, 7, and Odai, 4, to Canada with them.

Ahmad, who ran a clothing store in Syria, has worked as a taxi driver in Sydney and is taking English classes to improve his job prospects.

Children rapidly learning English

The couple's children are in school and are rapidly learning the language.

Ahmad said he loves "everything" about Canada.

"First, I think it's safe, and most people are very friendly," he said in an interview in the family home on Thursday.

The Hamadis have enjoyed two Canada Days since their arrival and all were looking forward to this weekend's festivities.

Ahmad said he's most looking forward to the food.

Similar national holidays

Aya, the oldest child, said Canada Day is similar to several Syrian national holidays, in which people dress in traditional clothes and celebrate with food and friends.

"I'm very happy for Canada Day this weekend, so I will celebrate with my friends and my family, and meet new friends," she said. "Meeting new friends to hang out with, that's the most exciting part about it.

"It was very hard for us when we come because we don't know how to speak English, but this year was so easy for us. We know how to speak. We know how to meet new people, get along with people, and stuff like that."

Parteek (Gunny) Brar, president of the Cape Breton University students' union, says he intends to take a more active role in Canada Day festivities this year. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Parteek Brar, who goes by his family nickname Gunny, is from Punjab state in India. He's taking a nursing degree at Cape Breton University and was recently elected the students' union president.

When he first came to Canada two years ago, his plan was to get a nursing degree and then head to the United States for medical school.

Now that he's been in Sydney for a couple of years, he is considering altering his plans.

"My whole plan was to get a North American education," Brar said. "That's the plan that I came with.

"I wouldn't say it is the same way now. Now, I do have some intentions of maybe staying here. It's the people that keep you here, right?"

Might be staying

Brar, who has visited most of the major cities in Canada, said he might not just stay in Canada, but in Nova Scotia.

"Especially in Cape Breton, people I find are very welcoming to other cultures," he said. "People want to learn and honestly, when I came here, I did not expect the community to be this diverse. I've met people from all around the world here."

India has two holidays similar to Canada Day, Brar said. One is Independence Day and the other is Republican Day. Both are similar to Canada Day, featuring people in traditional clothing, food, parades and fireworks.

Like the Hamadis, Brar has been around for two Canada Days.

"I knew there was something called Canada Day but I didn't know it was celebrated with such joy and pride," Brar said. "There are huge crowds in the parks and people want to celebrate. It's good to see that.

"In the past two years, I've only been there as an observer. I've never got a chance to take part in something, but I do look forward for that. Especially last year, it was Canada 150 so that was a really special one. I'm really glad that I was here for that."

Parteek Gunny Brar, who is not a Canadian citizen but has lived here for two years, uses 'we' when referring to Canada and says it's because Canadians have made him feel at home. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

Brar also said it's not uncommon to see people from other countries celebrating on Canada Day, "because we accept a lot of refugees."

When it was pointed out that he is not a Canadian citizen but said "we" when he referred to Canada, Brar smiled and acknowledged how that might sound.

But, he said, Canadians have made him feel at home.

"I do feel like I belong here, and when I say 'we,' I say 'we' as the community, and I believe from my heart I'm already a Canadian," said Brar.

