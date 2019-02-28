Volunteers to launch free fire-safety program for newcomers

Moved by the Barho family tragedy, a group of volunteers will be offering free fire prevention and awareness training to newcomer families across Nova Scotia.

"I was inspired by the Barho family, and then in particular the day that the children were buried, [there] was another house fire in New Brunswick," said Emad Aziz, a community relations officer with the Islamic Association of Nova Scotia.

"And the frequency of both events made me reflect on how can we prevent this from happening."

The project is called 7 Bears, named for the seven Barho children who were killed last week when an early morning fire gutted their Halifax home. The cause has yet to be determined.

"Last week was a very difficult time for all Nova Scotians, and we're still trying to grasp what happened and why it happened," said Aziz. "It highlights a major risk that immigrants experience."

Emad Aziz says house fires in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick highlight 'a major risk' for newcomers. (CBC)

Aziz said newcomers to the country are focused on finding a good house, a good job and good schools, and so rarely think of fire safety and how certain aspects of it are different in Canada.

For instance, "the materials used to construct homes and residences are different than in their native countries so it's important for immigrants to understand what risks are associated with living in a home," he said.

They might also not be familiar with such safety devices as sprinklers, fire alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, and may have different languages or cultural mores that mean fire safety lessons have to be delivered differently.

He said the program will deal with risk prevention and how to respond when there is a fire.

Free fire detectors

Aziz floated the idea on social media and received an enthusiastic response from mosques and Islamic schools in the province.

Ummah Masjid in Halifax will be one of the places to host the training in the coming months, perhaps as soon as April. The mosque will also be offering free fire detectors to anyone who can't afford one. The training will come with a guide in English and Arabic.

The municipal and provincial governments are supporting the 7 Bears program by giving Aziz material for the guide. He plans to take that material, simplify it and translate it into Arabic with the help of volunteers who have experience working with immigrants and refugees.

The Barho children were killed in a Halifax house fire on Feb. 19. (Submitted)

The program will also include small exercises families can do at home to keep themselves safe. It will aim to "train the trainers" so that the material can be taught anywhere in Nova Scotia, free of charge.

"If we can prevent this [tragedy] from happening one more time, then I think that we will have achieved our goal," Aziz said.

MORE TOP STORIES