If this pandemic feels unearthly, you're not alone. Here's one artist's comic space journey

Right now, we're going through a period of uncertainty and change. We asked a few East Coast creators to reflect on their own transformations, in the past or present.

Artist Adam Myatt's life is full of activity.

Well it used to be, before mid-March, when home became a true mainstay.

"It began to feel like a simulation of home, or some strange facsimile of it, "Myatt said by email. "As if I was on a long journey through space, and I was provided with a simulation of home to make the journey more tolerable."

He created these three comics, called The Quiet Sun, for CBC exploring that feeling.

"The Quiet Sun refers to a cyclical period of sun activity where there is minimal surface activity," he said.

"A period of dormancy, this astronomical event provides an apt metaphor for our current world, and our unprecedented shift to stillness."

Adam Myatt is a gay stand-up comedian, writer and filmmaker who lives and works in Halifax.

