'It's devastating': Illegal tire dumping on the rise in Nova Scotia

Environmental advocates in Nova Scotia say the number of used tires being dumped illegally is on the rise, and you don't have to look far to find them.

"People are disposing of tires pretty much everywhere nowadays," said Dylan Yates, the president of the Cape Breton Environmental Association.

Since June 2017, he's organized 20 cleanups of illegal dumpsites. The most recent cleanup was Canada Day weekend at the Schooner Pond Beach in Donkin, N.S., where they found 12 tires, including tires used for tractors and bicycles.

"We've definitely seen an increase in tires from first starting our cleanups to doing them now," said Yates. "It's an issue throughout all the landscapes, on the shorelines and the forests, back roads, the communities and on highways."

Kevin O'Handley, a bylaw enforcement officer for the Eastern Region Solid Waste Management, an area which covers Guysborough and Antigonish counties, said he finds tires in seven of 10 illegal dumpsites he visits.

"Vehicle tires, small car tires, truck tires, bicycle tires, ATV tires, just about all of them," said O'Handley. "It's devastating when you see them in the streams, brooks, lakes and rivers."

Illegally disposing of tires also has an economic toll.

"People come to our province to see beautiful landscapes. They don't come here to see illegally dumped waste," said Kirk Symonds, the regional educator for solid waste management in 13 South Shore municipalities.

These are the tires that were found at last weekend's cleanup of Schooner Pond Beach in Donkin. (Submitted by Dylan Yates)

Symonds said a million tires are recycled each year in Nova Scotia.

Stewardship programs in the province require tire retailers to charge an environmental handling fee to consumers. Recycling tires is as simple as returning them to a tire retailer. Consumers are allowed to return up to four used tires to a tire retailer free of charge.

There's also a recycling program for bicycle tires.

In 2016, more than 380,000 tonnes of scrap tires were collected through Canadian stewardship programs, according to a report by the Canadian Association of Tire Recycling Agencies.

Symonds said a lack of awareness of these programs could be the reason many tires continue to be discarded.

"People are not aware that it is easy to recycle tires," he said. "Illegally dumping tires defies logic entirely, because chances are where you're going to dump those tires, you are passing by a place that will accept them for free for recycling."

