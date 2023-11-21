Fines for illegal dumping in N.S. more than double

The Nova Scotia government has increased penalties for people who dump their garbage on provincially owned land from $352 to $812 for a first offence, and $2,422 for subsequent offences.

But according to information supplied by the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, few are prosecuted for illegal dumping and convictions and fines are rare.

Between 2017 and 2022, 21 people were charged with dumping on Crown land and those charges resulted in 11 convictions. The other 10 charges did not go ahead.

The minister responsible for the department, Tory Rushton, told CBC News Tuesday he hoped the increase in fines would deter people from dumping their garbage illegally.

"We know it takes place, we have reports of different dumpings in different areas," said Rushton during a telephone interview with CBC News. "Obviously we can't have enforcement in every area, but we have enforcement that does keep an eye on this as complaints come in."

Littering continues to be a problem despite attempts at enforcing anti-littering rules. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"It's something that we don't want to see in our province. This is just a tool in the toolbox to hinder people and make them think twice."

In a news release issued last Friday, the day the change took effect, Rushton is quoted as saying, "We're delivering on a promise to increase the fine for dumping on Crown land."

Before forming government, the Progressive Conservative platform promised "the highest penalties for littering in Canada." The commitment wasn't restricted to provincially owned land or illegal dumps.

According to the platform, a PC government would enact a Litterbug Act.

The document stated, "Under this new law, individuals who litter will receive a ticket in the amount of $500 for their first offence; escalating to $2,500 for a second offence and $10,000 for each subsequent offence."

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, penalties range from $500 to $10,000 for illegal dumping, and $200 to $10,000 for litter violations.

Other provinces are even tougher on polluters, including British Columbia, where people who litter or dump garbage illegally face "a fine of not more than $2,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months or to both." Violators who refuse to clean up face a fine of "$500 for each day the offence continues."

Asked about the 2021 election promise and the fines in other provinces, Rushton said, "I know we looked at other jurisdictions, but I don't want to put myself out there to say it is the toughest, but it's certainly going to make people think twice."

