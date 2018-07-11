Ikea recalls Lurvig water dispenser for pets after 2 dogs die

Ikea recalled a water dispenser for pets Wednesday after two dogs got their heads stuck in it and died.

The company said the two dogs suffocated after getting their heads stuck in the dome of the Lurvig water dispenser.

The company would not say where the accidents happened, but said it was not in Canada. Some 7,767 Lurvig water dispensers were sold in Canada between October 2017 and July 2018.

The company urged people to stop using the dispenser for cats or dogs and return it to the store for a refund.

"We are deeply saddened by these events and know that pets are important and loved family members for many of our customers," said Ikea's Petra Axdorff in the press release announcing the recall.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia