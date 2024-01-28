Chainsaws and ice chips bring big crowds to Dartmouth

Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., was filled with the sound of chainsaws and flying ice chips on Saturday for the annual Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival.

Hundreds came out to see nine ice carvers turn 136-kilogram blocks of ice into fanciful creations.

Eight of the sculptors were from the East Coast and one was from Nunavut.

Sculptures included birds, fish, Mickey Mouse, a wolf howling at the moon and Snoopy on his dog house.

Children marvel at an ice carving of a wolf howling at the moon. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Liam Tromans said it was his first time working with ice. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Chainsaw carver Liam Tromans, who is originally from Cape Breton, said he normally works in wood. He said the festival was his first time working on large ice sculptures.

He said he was attending to have fun, entertain the crowds and practise working in a new medium.

"It's like carving air, really," Tromans said. "It goes so fast. You have to be careful you don't go too fast and break something or take too much off. So it's a learning curve."

A depiction of Snoopy on his dog house was one of many ice sculptures lining Portland Street. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Sculptures included an ice version of Mickey Mouse. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Tromans said he didn't mind the fact his creation would disappear not long after it was created. Unlike working with wood, which can take weeks, he said, an ice sculpture can be finished in 45 minutes.

Street games, food and drink from local businesses and live entertainment were also part of the family fun on offer at the festival

Nine ice carvers took part in the event held Saturday on Portland Street in Dartmouth. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

