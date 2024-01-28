Content
Chainsaws and ice chips bring big crowds to Dartmouth

Portland Street in Dartmouth was filled with the sound of chainsaws and flying ice chips on Saturday for the annual Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival.

Hundreds of people turned out for Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival on Saturday

Man carves ice with a chainsaw as crowds watch. Ice chips are flying.
People gathered to watch sculptures emerge from giant blocks of ice. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., was filled with the sound of chainsaws and flying ice chips on Saturday for the annual Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival.

Hundreds came out to see nine ice carvers turn 136-kilogram blocks of ice into fanciful creations.

Eight of the sculptors were from the East Coast and one was from Nunavut.

Sculptures included birds, fish, Mickey Mouse, a wolf howling at the moon and Snoopy on his dog house.

Children marvel at an ice carving of a wolf howling at the moon.
Children marvel at an ice carving of a wolf howling at the moon. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
A man stands behind an impressive ice sculpture of a leaping salmon.
Liam Tromans said it was his first time working with ice. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Chainsaw carver Liam Tromans, who is originally from Cape Breton, said he normally works in wood. He said the festival was his first time working on large ice sculptures.

He said he was attending to have fun, entertain the crowds and practise working in a new medium.

"It's like carving air, really," Tromans said. "It goes so fast. You have to be careful you don't go too fast and break something or take too much off. So it's a learning curve."

An ice sculpture of Snoopy on his dog house.
A depiction of Snoopy on his dog house was one of many ice sculptures lining Portland Street. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
Ice sculpture of Mickey Mouse.
Sculptures included an ice version of Mickey Mouse. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Tromans said he didn't mind the fact his creation would disappear not long after it was created. Unlike working with wood, which can take weeks, he said, an ice sculpture can be finished in 45 minutes.

Street games, food and drink from local businesses and live entertainment were also part of the family fun on offer at the festival 

A spray of ice chips is seen as a man carves a block of ice with a chainsaw
Nine ice carvers took part in the event held Saturday on Portland Street in Dartmouth. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

With files from Jeorge Sadi

