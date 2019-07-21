Skip to Main Content
Some ice cream sandwiches recalled over risk of metal particles

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches have been recalled by a Canadian dairy company over concerns there may be fine metal particles inside them.  

Sandwiches were sold in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada

Agropur Cooperative is recalling its Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands of ice cream sandwiches due to the risk of fine metal particles in the product. (The Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The ice cream sandwiches were sold in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada, Agropur Cooperative said in a news release on Friday. 

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said people should not eat Iceberg or Originale Augustin brand Mega Sandwiches sold in boxes of 8 and 30, in a release on Saturday.

People are advised to throw the products out or return them to stores, said the CFIA on its website. 

Agropur said people who return the product can get a full refund from stores. 

Agropur's Originale Augustin ice cream sandwiches are sold in boxes in 30 and individually wrapped for resale. (The Canadian Food Inspection Agency )

There have been no reports of injuries or discomfort associated with the products, the company said. 

CFIA said it is checking that stores are removing the products and conducting a food safety investigation. 

