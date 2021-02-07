Iain Rankin sworn in as Nova Scotia premier, along with 16 cabinet ministers

Premier Iain Rankin is placing his two leadership rivals in prominent posts as part of his new cabinet.

Rankin and 16 cabinet ministers were sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday in Halifax. Along with being premier, the Timberlea-Prospect MLA is the minister of the Department of L'Nu Affairs, formerly the Office of Aboriginal Affairs, and responsible for youth, military relations and the Office of Citizen-Centred Approaches.

Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Labi Kousoulis, the runner up to Rankin earlier this month in the Nova Scotia Liberal Party leadership, is the new finance minister and president of the Treasury Board.

Kousoulis also becomes minister of Inclusive and Economic Growth, formerly the Business Department.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, who finished third in the race, is the new justice minister and attorney general. He also becomes minister of labour relations.

Bedford MLA Kelly Regan continues on as minister of community services, along with becoming deputy premier. She's also taking on the Department of Seniors.

Rankin added three new people to cabinet on Tuesday, bringing in Hammonds Plains-Lucasville MLA Ben Jessome, Halifax Atlantic MLA Brendan Maguire and Kings South MLA Keith Irving. All three men are first-time cabinet ministers and all were prominent backers of Rankin's leadership bid.

Jessome is the new minister of the Public Service Commission, Maguire takes on Municipal Affairs and Irving is the new minister of Environment and Climate Change and chair of treasury and policy board.

Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill is the new health minister. He will also oversee the new Office of Mental Health and Addictions.

Chuck Porter is the new Lands and Forestry minister and also becomes responsible for the Department of Energy and Mines.

Derek Mombourquette is the new education minister.

Tony Ince will lead the new Office of Equity and Anti-Racisim as well as continuing to oversee the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs. Ince will also now oversee Communications Nova Scotia.

Lena Metlege Diab will continue as immigration minister as well as being responsible for the Department of Labour and Advanced Education, as well as Acadian Affairs and Francophonie.

Geoff MacLellan will oversee the new Infrastructure and Housing Department, while Lloyd Hines will be minister of Transportation and Active Transit.

Keith Colwell continues as minister of agriculture and fisheries and aquaculture, Patricia Arab stays on as minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, and Suzanne Lohnes-Croft remains minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, as well as Gaelic Affairs.

