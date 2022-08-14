Highway 101 near Wolfville closed after truck containing natural gas overturns

A section of Highway 101 is expected to be closed for up to 12 hours after a truck carrying liquefied natural gas went off the road Saturday near Wolfville, N.S.

The highway will be closed between exits 10 and 11 while the gas is removed, Greenwich Fire Department Chief Jason Ripley said Saturday. Traffic is being diverted.

The fire department responded to a call at approximately 7 a.m. and found the truck overturned off the road. There were no leaks.

Ripley said crews helped the driver exit the truck. The driver was not injured.

An emergency response team will process the natural gas. Some of that team will come from Saint John, N.B.

"They're going to push that gas out of the tank and vent it into the atmosphere to allow the truck to be safely recovered," said Ripley.

It could be up to 12 hours before the work is complete and the highway is reopened.

Ripley said the risk to the public is minimal.

