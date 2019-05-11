Huskies top Mooseheads to take QMJHL title

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies are champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Huskies defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre to win the best-of-seven final in six games.

A win by the Mooseheads would have forced a Game 7 in Rouyn-Noranda on Monday night.

Tyler Hinam of Cole Harbour, N.S., scored in the first period and Rafael Harvey-Pinard in the second for the winners.

Alex Beaucage and Harvey-Pinard, into an empty net with just over a minute remaining, completed the scoring.

Huskies goalie Samuel Harvey made 28 saves for a shutout and was selected the game's first star.

It is the second league title for the Huskies, with their first coming in 2016.

Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/HuskiesRn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HuskiesRn</a> on the President Cup title. <a href="https://t.co/VihWswx7S8">pic.twitter.com/VihWswx7S8</a> —@HFXMooseheads

Both teams were assured of playing more hockey this season with the Memorial Cup set to be played in Halifax. The Mooseheads have played all season knowing they were guaranteed a berth as the host team.

The other teams have yet to be determined with the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League finals set to resume on Sunday.

Mooseheads open Memorial Cup on Friday

In Ontario, the Guelph Storm lead the Ottawa 67's 3-2 entering Game 6. The Prince Albert Raiders have a 3-2 lead on the Vancouver Giants in the WHL final.

The Memorial Cup opens Friday with the Mooseheads against the WHL winner. Rouyn-Noranda sees its first action on Saturday against the OHL champion.

Halifax and Rouyn-Noranda clash again on Wednesday, May 22, the final night of the preliminary round. A tie-breaker game, if needed, is May 23 with the semifinal on May 24. The final is May 26.

MORE TOP STORIES