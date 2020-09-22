Officials say storm surge poses risks as Teddy approaches Nova Scotia

As Nova Scotians brace for the arrival of Teddy, currently a Category 2 hurricane, officials are urging people to stay away from the Atlantic coast where an expected storm surge threatens to damage infrastructure and endanger anyone close to the water.

The storm is currently about 500 kilometres south of Halifax and approaching at about 45 km/h. The latest track has Teddy making potential landfall as a post-tropical storm Wednesday morning over the Eastern Shore, but weather conditions are expected to deteriorate before then.

Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said water levels were already elevated along some parts of the South Shore Tuesday morning.

"As we get into the later afternoon, we're going to see some of the larger waves arrive on the Atlantic coast," Robichaud said at a media briefing hosted by the Nova Scotia government Tuesday morning.

Robichaud said coastal flooding could be a concern overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, as high tide hits Halifax and eastward. He said the overall water level could rise by up to one metre, with waves reaching eight to 10 metres in height.

"I'd just like to reiterate that over the last number of years, we've lost a lot of people who have gone to the coastline to watch those waves. And that's what we need to avoid in this particular storm, especially," Robichaud said.

Robichaud said winds are expected in the 80-90 km/h range Tuesday along with 10 to 30 mm of rain, and the forecast suggests both wind and rain will strengthen into Wednesday.

Robichaud said the Eastern Shore, possibly up to Cape Breton, will see the strongest winds, around 90-100 km/h.

VIDEO: When TEDDY goes from "Hurricane" to "Post-Tropical Storm"... that means it's weaker, right? (Nope.) <a href="https://t.co/X9ZW12J0B7">pic.twitter.com/X9ZW12J0B7</a> —@Brett_CBC

MORE TOP STORIES