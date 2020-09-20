Teddy forecast to bring heavy rain, wind to parts of Atlantic Canada

As the final weekend of summer comes to a close, many people across the Atlantic provinces are preparing for the first hurricane of the season to make landfall in what's been a very active hurricane season.

Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone statement on Saturday for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador ahead of Hurricane Teddy's arrival on Tuesday.

The weather agency said Teddy is currently a Category 3 system over the tropical Atlantic, southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to advance north over the next two days, passing east of Bermuda on Monday.

That is when it will begin to accelerate toward Nova Scotia. It could reach the waters south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

Teddy is still hanging on to Cat 3. Moving E of Bermuda today. The track still brings Teddy into the coast of NS but slightly east. It will be a powerful storm bringing widespread wind, rain and storm surge.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said Teddy is tracking east on Sunday but is still expected to be a powerful storm of widespread wind, rain and storm surge over most of the Atlantic provinces.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide an update Sunday at 1 p.m., when meteorologist Bob Robichaud will discuss the latest information about the storm.

Nova Scotia Power preparing

Nova Scotia Power said it opened its emergency operations centre at noon on Sunday to prepare for possible power outages.

"Based on the recent weather forecasts and the tropical storm models, we will be opening the Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday to ensure proper plans are in place and crews and contractors are secured in advance of potential storm impacts," Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead, said in a news release on Friday.

The track for Hurricane Teddy as of early Sunday afternoon. (Environment Canada)

"We are taking every precaution and will be ready to respond to Hurricane Teddy."

The centre will provide coordination for outage restoration and work with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

