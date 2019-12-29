Hurricane Teddy tracks slightly east, still on course for Maritimes

As Hurricane Teddy remains on track to hit the Atlantic region next week, Nova Scotians are also being warned about one of the first frosts of the season.

A tropical cyclone statement was in effect for the province on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, Teddy is currently a Category 3 system over the tropical Atlantic, southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to slowly advance north over the next two days, passing east of Bermuda on Monday.

That is when it will begin to accelerate toward Nova Scotia. It could reach the waters south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

It's track had moved slightly east on Saturday, CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland noted.

The track for Hurricane Teddy as of Saturday afternoon. (Environment Canada)

But, that means the wind and rain from Teddy will expand to cover a larger area as it transitions to a post-tropical storm, he said. Heavy rain and strong winds are still a concern even if it passes east of the Maritimes.

It is expected to impact Atlantic Canada and the Gulf of St. Lawrence region Tuesday and Wednesday as a "very dangerous" post-tropical storm as it moves through the region, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge and pounding waves.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide an update Sunday at 1 p.m., when meteorologist Bob Robichaud will discuss the latest information about the storm.

In Halifax, the municipality is asking people to make sure they have their deck furniture and garbage bins taken in since high winds could send objects flying.

Nova Scotia Power describes their plans for the upcoming hurricane set to hit N.S. on Tuesday 2:25

Municipal staff are also in the process of removing all barrels and barricades currently in place on designated 'slow streets' as part of the municipal response.

Election signs should also be taken indoors and not put out again until the storm has passed. On Saturday, Dartmouth councillor Sam Austin tweeted that volunteers would be out retrieving his signs on Sunday.

Frost also on the way

A frost is also expected for much of the province overnight into early Sunday.

According to the advisory, temperatures are expected to dip down to near 1 C in low-lying areas of mainland Nova Scotia, and near zero over the Cape Breton Highlands.

