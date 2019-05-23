Canadian Hurricane Centre to release 2019 Atlantic forecast

Canadians will get the lowdown on the upcoming hurricane season this afternoon.

Staff with the Canadian Hurricane Centre will present their forecast and provide information about how to prepare for strong storms and hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center also released its forecast on Thursday. The organization anticipates an average year in terms of both the number and intensity of storms, with two to four major hurricanes with winds of at least 179 km/h.

There will also be nine to 15 named storms of hurricane strength in the U.S., with winds of at least 119 km/h, according to the NOAA's forecast.

Follow along below with the Canadian Hurricane Centre's live technical briefing from Dartmouth, N.S., starting at 2 p.m. AT

MORE TOP STORIES