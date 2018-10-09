Hurricane Michael is a storm to watch in Atlantic Canada
Michael will hit Florida Panhandle Wednesday and likely track towards Atlantic Canada late week
Hurricane Michael will make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, most likely as a major storm. Flooding rains of 10 to 20 centimetres, with hurricane force winds and storm surge of up to 3½ metres are in the forecast for the region.
The storm then looks destined to move through the southeast U.S. on Thursday as a tropical storm, bringing heavy rains to Georgia and the Carolinas, before moving back out to the Atlantic on Friday.
Late week threat
While the exact track and impacts remain uncertain, Michael does look set to track northeastward towards Atlantic Canada, moving through this neck of the woods late Friday and Saturday, likely a post-tropical system.
Currently, the bulk of the forecast model guidance has the storm tracking southeast of the Maritimes, as well as Newfoundland this weekend. However, there's still a chance that track changes and Michael brings its heavy rain right through the region.
Soaking rain either way
Even if the storm stays offshore and doesn't directly impact the region, we'll be seeing some soaking rains later this week, partly fueled by Michael.
A fall system tracking through the Maritimes on Thursday and Friday will see some extra tropical moisture added, as it holds hands with Michael. It's a bit early to say for sure, but certainly the potential exists for 50+ mm of rain for Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick through Friday.
