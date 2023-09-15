N.S. prepares as Hurricane Lee looks set to make landfall this weekend

Nova Scotia is preparing for the first major storm of the season, as Hurricane Lee barrels toward the Maritimes.

Lee is expected to make landfall on Saturday, but the region should see wind and rain starting Friday night. And with the trees fully leafed, power outages are possible.

Municipalities across the province have been communicating with residents about the best ways to plan for this weekend's storm. A provincial update will be held at 1 p.m. AT, which CBC News will stream live.

Environment Canada has issued hurricane watches for parts of southern and central Nova Scotia, including Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Digby and Halifax counties, alongside the tropical storm, wind and storm-surge warnings and statements already in place.

Shannon Miedema, the director of environment and climate change for Halifax Regional Municipality, said the city has prepared storm kits for those who might not be able to afford emergency supplies.

Miedema said the kits include educational materials about preparing for hurricanes, heat and other extreme weather, with multiple translations for "new comer communities."

For homemade emergency kits, Miedema said people should make sure to have "the provisions in your home to be OK for at least 72 hours," Miedema said, adding that "lighting and chargers for phones and some non-perishable food" are also key items.

She also said some of the storm preparation dates back to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, when the municipality purchased a refrigerated truck to house residents' frozen food during power outages. Miedem said that the truck has been prepped for this weekend.

Over in Cumberland County, the area's regional emergency management team continues to monitor Lee and is "working hard to support the efforts of first responders and community members who will be on the front lines to deal with the storm," said Greg Herrett, the Municipality of Cumberland's chief administrative officer, in a statement.

Herrett also said residents are being urged to stock up on supplies and monitor social media accounts for updates.

"Decisions on opening comfort centres will be made on a community-by-community basis," Herrett added.

This week, the provincial Department of Community Services released its list of shelters that will be open across the province this weekend, with some opening as early as Friday evening.

Cancellations across the region

Bay Ferries has announced that sailings of the Fundy Rose on Saturday and Sunday are cancelled. As well, there is an advisory from the weekend morning sailings "due to the post-storm sea state," affecting departures from Saint John at 8 a.m. and Digby at 11 a.m.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will also be closed on Saturday due the storm.

