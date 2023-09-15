Hurricane Lee closer to landfall in Atlantic Canada

Hurricane Lee is inching closer to making landfall in Atlantic Canada.

Some parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick began feeling the impact of the storm on Friday night. It is expected to downgrade to a post-tropical storm as its eye makes landfall in Yarmouth, N.S.

N.B. Power has a team of 700 on standby to help with electricity outages. Nova Scotia Power said Digby, Shelburne and Yarmouth are its biggest area of concern, so crews were sent there in advance of the storm. Maritime Electric, which provides power for P.E.I., said it had more than 100 people on its team waiting to respond.

All Northumberland Ferries sailings between Wood Islands, P.E.I, and Caribou, N.S., on Saturday are cancelled.

If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite . It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Bay Ferries has cancelled its Saturday and Sunday crossings between Bar Harbour, Maine, and Yarmouth.

Bay Ferries has also cancelled Saturday crossings between Digby, N.S., and Saint John.

Marine Atlantic has rescheduled its Saturday crossings between North Sydney, N.S. and Port Aux Basque, N.L., to Sunday, weather permitting.

Many flights in and out of the region have been cancelled. Anyone with plans to travel should check the status of their flight with their airline.

In a post to social media on Friday night, Public Safety Canada advised people to avoid non-essential travel and conserve their phone batteries as much possible during the storm.

Hurricane Lee will be felt before it makes landfall in the Maritimes Duration 4:00 Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the meat and potatoes of Lee will felt Saturday morning with heavy bands of rain and strong gusts of wind.

MORE TOP STORIES