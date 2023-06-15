Amherst mayor worries Hurricane Lee could leave Chignecto Isthmus under water

The mayor of Amherst, N.S., is concerned about the impact Hurricane Lee could have on the Chignecto Isthmus, which connects Nova Scotia to the rest of Canada.

Amherst borders the Chignecto Isthmus, a strip of marshland that's below sea level and is vulnerable to storms and flooding due to climate change. While the exact track of Hurricane Lee isn't fully clear yet, it is projected to pass over the isthmus this weekend.

"We're very concerned about these hurricanes and the threat they have to our community here, right on the border of the isthmus," David Kogon told CBC News in an interview on Thursday.

Kogon said the biggest concern is that a severe storm could disconnect Nova Scotia from the rest of the country because of the CN rail line, highway and power lines that cross the isthmus.

"If that is flooded and cut off, we're in serious trouble," he said.

Kogon said the dikes in the marshes "certainly have been doing the job so far, but we know that with the rising sea levels, they can be breached if we get a high enough tide with the storm, so we know it's precarious."

'Hopefully, Lee isn't that one'

"We know that the frequency and the intensity of these hurricanes seems to be increasing and so we feel that any particular storm could be the one that does the damage," Kogon said.

Kogon said the town has been advocating for action to repair and improve the dikes system to prevent a potentially devastating flood.

"The original information we were given was five years of planning and five more years to actually do the work. And we were strongly advocating for moving the timeline ahead because the next storm could be the last storm before this floods. And hopefully, Lee isn't that one, but you never know."

Funding to strengthen dike system

The governments of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia announced intentions to apply for federal disaster mitigation funding in July. The project to improve and strengthen the dike system is estimated to cost $400 million. The funding from Ottawa would cover half the cost.

On Thursday, Premier Tim Houston told reporters there's still a lot of work to be done to strengthen the isthmus. He said Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works is aware of the storm's potential path through that area.

Houston said while there are talks ongoing about who will pay — he maintains Ottawa should pay for it — that debate has not "impeded, slowed down in any way the discussions about the long-term solutions for the isthmus."

Mayor unaware of isthmus flood plan

The premier said, "engineering work continues to take place around the isthmus."

Back in Amherst, the town is preparing for Hurricane Lee with comfort centres and by asking residents to have the necessary emergency supplies ready to go if needed.

But in terms of preparing the dikes for potential flooding, Kogon said, "I don't think there is a plan in place at our [emergency management office] level or at the provincial level to deal with such a tragic event."

Kogon said no one from the provincial government has reached out to discuss Lee's potential impact on the isthmus.

