Nova Scotia

N.S. residents stock up on fuel, food ahead of Fiona's landfall

Fiona is expected heavy rains, battering winds, storm surges and widespread power outages across the province. Residents have spent the last few days preparing in the face of the storm.

Empty store shelves, winding lineups for gas and propane as Nova Scotians prepare

Five shelves in a grocery store bread section are almost completely bare, save for a few bags of buns.
Grocery stores in Nova Scotia have been particularly busy ahead of Hurricane Fiona. (Submitted by Anna MacQuarrie)

People in Nova Scotia are scrambling to prepare as Hurricane Fiona storms northward toward Atlantic Canada.

Grocery stores across the province were quickly emptied in the days leading up the storm's expected landfall on Saturday morning.

Residents also joined winding lines to refuel cars and fill propane tanks.

Customers line up to fill propane tanks at a Halifax Costco on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022. Hurricane Fiona is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

Fiona is expected to bring heavy rains, battering winds, storm surges and widespread power outages across the province.

Faten Alali said she's already stocked her home with non-perishable goods for this weekend.

"We bought canned foods," she said. "I charged everything … of course, we closed the windows."

Mary Wong, a resident from Toronto, said her flight back to Ontario scheduled for Saturday night has been cancelled. In the meantime, she's bought food while she waits the storm out.

Cars lined up waiting to get to a gas pump.
People filling up their cars on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at a gas station in Halifax. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"I'm staying at a hotel here and I'm like, 'Well, what if something happens?'" Wong said. "People may buy junk food, I bought carrots and hummus, just in preparation," she added with a laugh.

Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami, said in a tweet on Thursday Hurricane Fiona could be "a storm for the Canadian history books."

Fiona is bringing with it sustained winds of 60 km/h that are expected across much of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and into southeastern New Brunswick, with winds gusting over 100 km/h.

On Thursday, Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in a briefing Thursday that Hurricane Fiona is an "extremely strong and dangerous storm."

Cellphone alert reading - Emergency Alert: Hurricane Fiona will hit Nova Scotia Friday night with damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge. Stay indoors. Avoid the coastline and rivers. Charge devices and have enough supplies for at least 72 hours. Listen for further updates from officials. The same message follows in French.
Residents in Nova Scotia received a cell phone emergency alert stating that Hurricane Fiona will hit the province Friday night. (CBC)
