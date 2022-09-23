N.S. residents stock up on fuel, food ahead of Fiona's landfall

People in Nova Scotia are scrambling to prepare as Hurricane Fiona storms northward toward Atlantic Canada.

Grocery stores across the province were quickly emptied in the days leading up the storm's expected landfall on Saturday morning.

Residents also joined winding lines to refuel cars and fill propane tanks.

Customers line up to fill propane tanks at a Halifax Costco on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022. Hurricane Fiona is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

Fiona is expected to bring heavy rains, battering winds, storm surges and widespread power outages across the province.

Faten Alali said she's already stocked her home with non-perishable goods for this weekend.

"We bought canned foods," she said. "I charged everything … of course, we closed the windows."

Mary Wong, a resident from Toronto, said her flight back to Ontario scheduled for Saturday night has been cancelled. In the meantime, she's bought food while she waits the storm out.

People filling up their cars on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at a gas station in Halifax. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"I'm staying at a hotel here and I'm like, 'Well, what if something happens?'" Wong said. "People may buy junk food, I bought carrots and hummus, just in preparation," she added with a laugh.

Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami, said in a tweet on Thursday Hurricane Fiona could be "a storm for the Canadian history books."

This most recent run of the HWRF model brings <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fiona</a> to landfall with a central pressure of 914 mb, which is just unthinkable. For perspective, at lower latitudes that would be a Category 5 hurricane. This will be a storm for the Canadian history books. <a href="https://t.co/cd85Eypmng">https://t.co/cd85Eypmng</a> <a href="https://t.co/nB9CwduziM">pic.twitter.com/nB9CwduziM</a> —@BMcNoldy

Fiona is bringing with it sustained winds of 60 km/h that are expected across much of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and into southeastern New Brunswick, with winds gusting over 100 km/h.

On Thursday, Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in a briefing Thursday that Hurricane Fiona is an "extremely strong and dangerous storm."

Residents in Nova Scotia received a cell phone emergency alert stating that Hurricane Fiona will hit the province Friday night. (CBC)

