Cape Breton Regional Municipality declares state of emergency as Fiona sweeps through

The mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality have declared a state of local emergency, as post-tropical storm Fiona has knocked out power to thousands, roads are closed by fallen trees and buildings are damaged.

The municipality is asking residents to shelter in place, and if their shelter fails, they should call 911.

The Canadian Red Cross has opened a shelter at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S.

The municipality is planning to open additional comfort centres when local travel is safe.

Residents are being warned not to travel due to downed power lines and trees.

A tree has completely blocked Seaview Drive in North Sydney, N.S. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

The fire chief in North Sydney, Lloyd MacIntosh, said there's been a lot of damage in the community.

"Every intersection, every block of North Sydney is filled with trees. Trees have come down on homes, trees have come down on cars, there's buildings that have collapsed and there's quite a bit of damages.

"The daylight will bring quite a few surprises for a few people."

MacIntosh spoke with CBC News as he was transporting a woman from her home to a safe location after the roof blew off her house.

"We pulled up, well, literally half of the roof was gone," MacIntosh said. "It's been an adventurous night to say the least."

MORE TOP STORIES