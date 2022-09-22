Closure announcements begin ahead of Fiona's arrival

As Nova Scotia prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona, governments and organizations have begun to announce closures.

Beginning at noon on Friday, all provincial beaches, campgrounds and day-use parks will be closed, as well as the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

"Safety is our priority as we prepare for significant storm conditions Friday night and Saturday," said Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton in a news release.

The parks will be evaluated after the storm passes and will reopen when it is safe.

Anyone with reservations at provincial parks will be contacted to provide refunds.

Parks Canada announced Wednesday that Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site and Kejimkujik Seaside will also be closed as of noon Friday.

Anyone currently staying at the park will be asked to leave, and new visitors will not be permitted to enter. People who have reservations booked for the nights of Sept. 23-26 will be contacted and refunded.

Sports

Several Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games scheduled for coming days will be postponed, including:

Moncton vs. Cape Breton on Friday.

Charlottetown vs. Halifax on Friday.

Halifax vs. Charlottetown on Saturday.

Acadie-Bathurst vs. Saint John on Saturday.

Cape Breton vs. Moncton on Sunday.

The Halifax Wanderers' home game planned for Saturday has been rescheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. AT.

Cultural events

The Hants County Exhibition, featuring events, livestock shows and a midway, has been cancelled this weekend in Windsor. Organizers hope to reschedule some elements of the weekend's programming, including the demolition derby and beef show.

The Halifax Oyster Festival, scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, has been postponed. Organizers are working to find new dates for the festival.

