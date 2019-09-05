How to prepare for the storm heading toward N.S. this weekend

As Hurricane Dorian heads toward Nova Scotia this weekend, residents still have time to get ready for a storm one Environment Canada meteorologist is saying is "probably going to be a big deal."

While the path of the storm is still uncertain, one thing is clear: the province will be hit with strong winds and lots of rain.

Emergency kit essentials

Here are some items to gather to prepare for the storm:

Drinking water, including two litres of water per person per day. If you have pets, make sure to take them into consideration.

Non-perishable food: Stock up on food you can eat without cooking — unless you have a wood stove, barbecue or camping stove — including items such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods.

Pet food.

Manual can opener.

Essentials for babies, including diapers and formula.

Essential prescription medications.

First-aid kit.

Battery-powered or windup flashlights and radio.

Cash.

Charging banks for phones.

Extra batteries.

A full tank of gas for vehicles.

Here are some other things to consider doing to prepare for Dorian:

Fill your bathtub with enough water for bathing or to flush the toilet in case the power to your water system goes out.

Charge your devices.

Have duct tape and tarp on hand in case a window breaks.

Make sure there are books and games for kids.

Use candles with caution, as they can present a fire risk. Never leave a burning candle unattended.

Before the storm hits, put away or tie down any loose objects outside such as patio furniture or umbrellas, garbage cans or potted plants.

Write the Nova Scotia Power outages phone number down on paper (1-877-428-6004). Bookmark the website, including the outage map, which will likely still work if your mobile phone has data.

