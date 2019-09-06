Grocery stores in Halifax are being picked clean in anticipation of tomorrow's big storm.

Last-minute shoppers can expect long lineups and near-empty chip aisles.

"I'm making sure all of my portable electronics are charged," said Nathan Kendall, after stocking up at Sobeys on Mumford Road.

"I got a lot of non-perishable food items. I also have my flashlights and my candles. I'm ready to be powerless."

A prolonged power outage is a significant concern. But not everyone is as concerned about the forecast as others.

Batteries were a hot seller in advance of Hurricane Dorian. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

"I feel like I'm still in denial [because] the sky is still blue, it's still nice out," said Beldam Aiken. "I have nothing prepared. I'll probably charge my phone at work.… I don't think about it that much. Weather is weather. It happens."

Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Halifax around noon on Saturday.

