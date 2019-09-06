Last-minute preparation for Dorian leads to long lineups
'I don't think about it that much. Weather is weather. It happens'
Grocery stores in Halifax are being picked clean in anticipation of tomorrow's big storm.
Last-minute shoppers can expect long lineups and near-empty chip aisles.
"I'm making sure all of my portable electronics are charged," said Nathan Kendall, after stocking up at Sobeys on Mumford Road.
"I got a lot of non-perishable food items. I also have my flashlights and my candles. I'm ready to be powerless."
A prolonged power outage is a significant concern. But not everyone is as concerned about the forecast as others.
"I feel like I'm still in denial [because] the sky is still blue, it's still nice out," said Beldam Aiken. "I have nothing prepared. I'll probably charge my phone at work.… I don't think about it that much. Weather is weather. It happens."
Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Halifax around noon on Saturday.
