Dorian could bring heavy rain, high winds to N.S. Saturday evening

Hurricane Dorian is on track to move south of Nova Scotia on Saturday evening, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the region.

Some weather models suggest Dorian could be a Category 1 hurricane when it enters Maritime waters, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Regardless if it's a Category 1 or a post-tropical storm, Dorian still has the potential of bringing us heavy rain, high winds and possible storm surge," said Simpkin on Wednesday morning.

"It's best to be prepared."

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane moving northwest at 13 km/h and was situated off the coast of Florida.

Bahamas ravaged by Dorian

Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of the hurricane, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands.

At least seven deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

