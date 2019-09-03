Hurricane Dorian expected to impact Nova Scotia this weekend

Break out the rainboots — Hurricane Dorian is expected to impact Nova Scotia this weekend.

But it's too early to tell the precise track of the storm and exactly what strength it will be when it arrives in the Maritimes, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"What I can tell you is we have to pay attention to Dorian," said Simpkin on Tuesday morning.

The Category 3 hurricane was east of Florida Tuesday morning, and was expected to track up the Eastern Seaboard this week.

Simpkin said it could be a post tropical depression, a tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane when it moves into the Maritime region, likely Saturday into Sunday.

The forecast track still has Dorion visiting us for the weekend. This track will likely vary between now and then. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/InfoMorningCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoMorningCB</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/InfoAMSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoAMSJ</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/infoamfred?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infoamfred</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMoncton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMoncton</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/jmCSJPxze9">pic.twitter.com/jmCSJPxze9</a> —@tsimpkin

Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices.

At least five deaths were blamed on the storm.

