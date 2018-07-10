Hurricane Chris to track south of Nova Scotia

Hurricane Chris is expected to pass south of Nova Scotia on Thursday, creating high waves along the Atlantic coast.

The storm is expected to gather strength off the coast of North Carolina on Tuesday night and is projected to enter waters south of Nova Scotia Thursday morning, Environment Canada said in a statement.

Waves along the coast could reach up to four metres. Otherwise the forecast calls for a sunny day for most of the province with the possibility of some rain from the outer bands of the storm.

Great day for advanced surfers

Big waves from a hurricane are rare in July in Nova Scotia, said Pete Cove, general manager of the East Coast Surf School. He said conditions will be excellent for advanced surfers.

"We're excited to have a storm this early in our season, for more advanced surfers definitely," said Cove. "It looks like a really fun day."

"It adds to the hype. When we hear of waves and sun, people get intrigued and come out to Lawrencetown beach."

Cove warns that heavy surf and increased risk of rip and lateral currents won't offer good conditions for beginning surfers or swimmers at Lawrencetown Beach on Thursday and Friday morning.

Hurricane Chris is expected to land in Newfoundland Thursday night or Friday morning as a post-tropical storm, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and waves.