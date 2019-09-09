Hundreds of thousands still in the dark after Hurricane Dorian

Two days after Hurricane Dorian swept through Atlantic Canada, hundreds of thousands of people still have no power, leaving schools and some businesses closed Monday.

The Category 2 hurricane made landfall near Sambro, N.S., Saturday, taking down power lines and trees across the region and leaving a mess for power utility crews that may take up to a week to fully recover from, said Nova Scotia Power president Karen Hutt on Sunday.

211,000 Nova Scotia Power customers remained in the dark Monday morning, as of 6:00 a.m.

21,000 customers in Prince Edward Island, 15,000 in New Brunswick and 1,500 in Newfoundland were also without power on Monday morning.

Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces staff continued to assist crews clearing roads and removing downed trees after being deployed Sunday.

Emergency management officials urged drivers to stay off the roads Monday, after snaking drive-thru lines impeded the path of emergency vehicles on Sunday.

Public schools across Nova Scotia were closed Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES