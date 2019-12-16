After rough start, 'donations just started pouring in' for group that helps those in need

After struggling to get enough items to fill 200 care packages to send to Halifax-area shelters this Christmas, the people behind the Hats, Mitts and Gloves Campaign spent Sunday combing through a mountain of donated goods.

"It was a massive overflow," said Faye Edwards, a co-organizer of the campaign that's now in its eighth year. "We are very lucky and fortunate."

Edwards had volunteers at her home in Lake Lewis, N.S., sorting through everything while listening to Christmas music on Sunday. They filled backpacks and bags full of winter gear and hygiene essentials.

She started it as a way to teach her children that it's better to give than receive. That first Christmas, everyone gave up their gifts and used the money that would have been spent on presents on people in need instead.

Volunteers fill care packages with winter and hygiene essentials on Sunday. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

She told CBC News in November she does the Hats, Mitts and Socks Campaign as a way to pay it forward. She said at a time in her life when she was down on her luck, the kindness and support of others was a huge help.

Cindy Landry, the other co-organizer of the campaign, estimates they received double the donations this year compared to last year.

"There was a couple of phone interviews and it really put sparks under people and the donations just started pouring in," she said.

Faye Edwards, left, and Cindy Landry organize the Hats, Mitts and Gloves Campaign. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Natalie Fifield helped fill the care packages on Sunday. She said her co-workers at the Nova Scotia Health Authority helped fill a donation box for the campaign. It was her first time volunteering with the Hats, Mitts and Gloves Campaign.

"I have goosebumps just talking about it because this to me is amazing, just to be able to help," Fifield said.

Bryce Edwards, Faye's son, delivered the donations in a truck donated by Independent Security Services and Independent Armored Transport Atlantic. He said the best part of making the deliveries is seeing people's reactions.

"They're saying, 'Oh, thank you, I really needed this, I haven't been able to get this for such a long time.' It's just a great feeling knowing that you can be able to put a smile on someone's face," he said.

A mountain of donated socks in a corner of Faye Edwards's basement. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

There are 100 backpacks intended for people who use shelters and 100 plastic "Santa Sacks" for people transitioning out of homelessness.

Some of the packages have labels indicating which shelters the packages are going to, like Nehiley House in Halifax.

In addition to the hats, mitts and socks in the packages, there are hygiene items like toothpaste and razors, and some treats like candy.

Christmas cards made by sea cadets were included in every care package. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Volunteers spent Sunday morning and afternoon filling care packages for Halifax-area shelters as part of the Hats, Mitts and Socks Campaign. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Members of the sea cadets also made Christmas cards to include in each parcel.

"[Shelters] get really excited when we bring in the backpacks full of stuff because backpacks are a huge commodity for people that are on the streets that travel every day because their life is in those backpacks," Edwards said.

On Christmas Day, the group will hand out dozens of leftover goodie bags to people on the street.

"These people are no different than you and I, they all have a story. They're mothers, brothers, fathers, they're just down on their luck and at a hard, rough point in their life," Landry said.

Bryce Edwards, Faye's son, fills the truck with the care packages. On Sunday, he delivered the goods to the shelters. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

