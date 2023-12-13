Hundreds lose power after dump truck crash in Upper Tantallon
Estimated restoration time is 11 p.m. on Wednesday according to Nova Scotia Power.
Hundreds of power customers have lost electricity after a dump truck crash Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Wednesday.
"Crews are responding to an outage in the Tantallon area due to a dump truck making contact with our equipment," Nova Scotia Power said in a post to X at 4:28 p.m.
The company said 729 customers lost power.
Photos from the incident show wires tangled in a dump truck and a broken wooden pole.
