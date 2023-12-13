Content
Hundreds lose power after dump truck crash in Upper Tantallon

Estimated restoration time is 11 p.m. on Wednesday according to Nova Scotia Power.

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
blue dump truck tangled in wires.
Hundreds of Nova Scotia Power customers lost power after a dump truck crash in Upper Tantallon on Wednesday. (Melanie Patten/CBC)

Hundreds of power customers have lost electricity after a dump truck crash Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Wednesday.

"Crews are responding to an outage in the Tantallon area due to a dump truck making contact with our equipment," Nova Scotia Power said in a post to X at 4:28 p.m.

The company said 729 customers lost power.

Photos from the incident show wires tangled in a dump truck and a broken wooden pole. 

The estimated restoration time is 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

broken power line.
Nova Scotia Power said a dump truck 'made contact' with its equipment on Wednesday in Upper Tantallon, N.S. (Melanie Patten/CBC)
