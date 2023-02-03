Content
Hundreds gather in Halifax mosque to build bridges between communities

Friday prayer at the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre was extra special this week. About 1,000 people were in attendance at the Interfaith & Multicultural Festival hosted by the mosque. It welcomed people of all backgrounds and faiths to come together to share a meal, chat and learn about Islam.

Interfaith and Multicultural Festival returns after three-year hiatus due to COVID

Community members in Halifax observe the Friday sermon and prayers during the Interfaith and Multicultural Festival at the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre. (David Laughlin/CBC)

Friday prayer at the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre in Halifax was extra special this week.

About 1,000 people attended the Interfaith and Multicultural Festival hosted by the mosque which welcomed people of all backgrounds and faiths to share a meal, chat and learn about Islam.

"The goal here in the community is to build bridges between communities and get together during good times. Sadly, sometimes we only get together when there is a disaster happening," said Abdallah Yousri, the imam of the mosque.

He says the event attracts more people to the mosque every year it is held. It first started in 2015, and is an adaptation of United Nations' World Interfaith Harmony Week, which runs during the first week of February. 

Yousri said he often runs into people who tell them they visited the mosque as part of the event. 

Imam Abdallah Yousri delivers a sermon at the Ummah Masjid. (David Laughlin/CBC)
Yousri says people tell him they visited a mosque for the first time during past events. (David Laughlin/CBC)

"I'm really touched when I hear from people years later that this was a remarkable experience for them," said Yousri. 

Learning about Islam

On Friday, curious attendees listened to the sermon and prayers.

They learned about Arabic calligraphy and traditional clothes from around the world.

A Palestinian display at the Interfaith and Multicultural Festival. (David Laughlin/CBC)
Participants tasted food from different cultures. (David Laughlin/CBC)

They even got to taste foods from different cultures and experience a historical virtual reality tour about Islam that shows sacred Islamic places like the cities of Mecca and Medina. 

"I've never been in a mosque before, and I was just curious as to what it was like inside," said Bryan Garner-Doucette.

"I find it very peaceful."

Children learn about Islamic history through virtual reality at the festival. (David Laughlin/CBC)

Community shows respect

Patrica Betts from the St. Andrew's United Church often participates in interfaith activities with the Ummah Masjid. She says the places of worship show respect for one another, learn from one another and also share common goals. 

"In order to have a peaceful and working community, we need to work together. We need to learn and understand each other," said Betts.

Patricia Betts, from St. Andrew's United Church, says the congregation often works together with Ummah Masjid. (David Laughlin/CBC)

"It's up to us to show the hand of friendship and accept the hand of friendship and to learn. I've learned so much about the Islamic faith since I've got to know a number of the members of this community."

