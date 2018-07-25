High humidity means more steamy days ahead for Nova Scotia

Humidity continues to wallop Nova Scotia — leaving many people desperate for a way to cool off.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says Wednesday will pack a similar punch as the last several days. Humidity will make it feel between 35-38 C.

"Clouds and showers move in from west to east through the day on Thursday," Snoddon said. "While temperatures will be cooler, into the mid 20s for most, it will be feeling just as oppressive and muggy out there."

"In fact, the humidity looks to remain high for Friday and into Saturday, with some relief set to arrive through the day on Sunday and into early next week."

Humidity is already being blamed for dozens of false fire alarms across Halifax, as some smoke detectors are mistaking the humidity for fire.

Air conditioning in high demand

If you were hoping to install air conditioning to fight the heat, you might be out of luck for some time, according to Angela MacKenzie, co-owner of Eastwing Heating and Air Conditioning in Dartmouth.

She says her company is booked solid with repairs and installations all week long, and is receiving more calls for new units in a day than they normally do in a week.

Angela MacKenzie, the co-owner of Eastwing Products Heating and Air Conditioning, says her company has a week-long waiting list for installations and repairs to air-conditioning units. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"[Customers] would like us there right at that moment. But it's not possible. Of course, our guys are working in the heat as well. So we have to keep that in mind," she said.



"Calls are coming in every day. We have about six technicians and they're non-stop all day."

Charities open doors to those looking to stay cool

Those without air conditioning are relying on local charities to help them stay cool.

The Cape Breton Regional emergency measures office says it is monitoring the impact of the heat, adding that anyone can cool off by dropping into a public building.

The Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen in Sydney, N.S., welcomed 60 clients in the first 30 minutes it was open Tuesday. That's a much higher number than usual.

"The numbers are very high," said Marguerite MacDonald, the culinary supervisor for the soup kitchen.

"Yesterday, we had one lady that was fairly sick [from the heat] so we had to call an ambulance," she said.

The Whitney Pier Boys and Girls Club took advantage of a splash pad at nearby Open Hearth Park.

Youth worker Alyssa Sparkes says the 30 kids in her charge have spent hours on the splash pad. "It's great for them to cool down...we're here for the whole day."

Children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cape Breton in Whitney Pier spent the day at Open Hearth Park, playing in the water on the splash pad. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Watch out for the frizzies

As anyone with long hair can relate, the humid weather is also proving to be a bit of a nightmare for hairstylist Natasha Roche, with HS Studio in Halifax.

"It expands, it frizzes, it inflates, and the manageability is near impossible to control," she said, who recommends people rely on hairspray once they head out the door.

"They leave here and within a matter of hours … it can look beautiful, but then the worry is, what is it going to look like two hours from now?"