Heat and humidity break records in sweltering 2018

It's been historically hot and sticky this summer in Halifax.

A record has been reached this year with 14 days where the humidity index, or humidex, reached or exceeded 35 C.

The previous record was 13 days. It was set in 1988 and matched in 2010.

"You'll hear me talk a lot about the dew point temperature as a great way to measure how muggy it feels outside," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon. "The dew point is related to the quantity of moisture in the air.

"Simply put, the higher the dew point, the more moisture there is in the air. The more moisture there is in the air, the more oppressive it feels."

Snoddon said a dew point of 20 C is a pretty good mark for when it really starts to feel oppressive and tropical.

"When we look at the number of hours this summer with a dew point of 20 C or more, we have shattered the previous record — over 300 hours and counting," he said.

It's been more than just steamy.

So far, there have been 24 days where the temperatures hit 27 C or more in Halifax. The Halifax record of 30 days at 27 C or higher was in 1873.

Tuesday marked Halifax's 24th day in a row where the temperature hit at least 23 C or more. It is a record, one that is expected to extend into the weekend, Snoddon said.

Wednesday will mark Halifax's 50th consecutive day with temperatures topping 20 C.