Human trafficking team charges Kentville man with sexual offences against girl

The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team has charged a 38-year-old Kentville, N.S., man with multiple offences, including luring a child and obtaining sexual services with someone who's under the age of 18.

According to RCMP, the five-week investigation by RCMP and members of municipal police forces began on Jan. 9. Police said the victim is a "female youth," but did not release her age.

The Kentville man was arrested on Feb. 10 in New Minas, N.S., without incident and faces the following charges:

sexual assault

obtaining sexual services of a person under the age of 18

luring a child

sexual interference

trafficking a controlled substance (both cocaine and methamphetamine)

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the man was released on a number of conditions following his arrest, including he must not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 or with the victim. He's scheduled to return to Kentville provincial court on March 17.

Clarke said the human trafficking team is a relatively new initiative.

"We need to help inform the public that purchasing sexual services is a criminal offence and they hope that by educating the public we can try and curb the demand for sexual services in this province," she said.

This is the second arrest the team has made.

