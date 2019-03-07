Four people face charges in Dartmouth human trafficking bust

Two men and two women from Dartmouth, N.S., are facing human trafficking charges following an investigation by Halifax Regional Police.

In a news release Thursday, police said they started investigating on Feb. 26 a man who had "directed and influenced" two women, aged 21 and 22, into prostitution.

As a result of the investigation, Halifax police arrested two women and one man Wednesday night at an apartment in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive in Dartmouth. They were held in custody overnight. A second man was arrested Thursday at Dartmouth provincial court.

Human trafficking usually involves forcing or manipulating someone into sexual exploitation or forced labour.

The four suspects face several charges, including trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services and material benefit trafficking.

Justin Jurrell Gray, 25, of Dartmouth is facing additional charges, including unlawful confinement, sexual assault and procuring.

Justin Gray, Leslie Burton Gray, 26, Robin Elizabeth Gray, 58, and Laura Mona Gray, 27, are all from Dartmouth. Police said Justin and Leslie Gray are the sons of Robin Gray, and Laura Gray is also a relative.

Nova Scotia RCMP recently said they were seeing a rise in suspected human trafficking cases in the province.