Nova Scotia man arrested on human trafficking charges in Alberta

A Nova Scotia man is facing human trafficking charges in Edmonton, after an extensive investigation by law enforcement in two provinces.

William Meuse, 31, is facing several charges related to human trafficking that allegedly happened in the Edmonton area in November and December 2019, according to a news release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

ALERT is made up of more than 300 police officers from municipal forces and the RCMP that work together to investigate organized and serious crime.

The investigation into the woman's case began in June 2020 after she contacted the Nova Scotia RCMP and the provincial human trafficking unit. She said Meuse had forced her to work in the sex trade, according to police.

Meuse was arrested last week at a home in Bear River, in Digby County, N.S. ALERT said he was released on bail and will appear in court in Edmonton on May 5.

Along with the human trafficking charge, he is also facing charges of procuring, material benefit from trafficking, advertising sexual services, and the distribution of intimate images.

Anyone who suspects they may have been trafficked or knows of someone who has been should contact the Nova Scotia provincial human trafficking unit at 902-449-2425 or contact their local police force.

