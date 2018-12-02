Jar found by construction workers contained human fetus, report says

Human remains found in a jar by construction workers in Lunenburg, N.S., this summer were those of a small fetus.

On July 25, workers were using an excavator behind the wastewater treatment facility on Starr Street when one of them spotted a small clear jar containing what appeared to be human remains.

Neither the RCMP nor the provincial Justice Department would disclose exactly what was in the jar, even after they deemed the matter not to be criminal.

According to the medical examiner's office's report obtained by CBC News under the freedom of information law, the jar contained a 200-gram preserved fetus.

Initially, the workers did not report the finding.

One of the employees placed the jar on a rock in the area and eventually went home for the day. It was only after he mentioned the finding to his spouse, who recommended that he notify someone about it, that he told his supervisor, who called the police.

The RCMP's major crimes unit investigated the incident and decided there were no grounds for charges.

According to the report, the spot where the jar was found used to be a place where garbage was dumped. A worker and a police officer told the responding officer that there used to be a school nearby and "they remember the school having the jars with the fetus in it for science or biology class."

It is unknown what time period the jar and its contents are from. The fetus "appears preserved as there is no blood and is not decomposed," the report says.

"Unless we get more information, the fetus will never be identified," say notes prepared by staff at the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. "It's probably just going to remain on the shelf next to the other one."