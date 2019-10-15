Human remains found in woods near Windsor

Human remains have been found in a heavily wooded area on Moses Mountain, near the community of Windsor, N.S., according to the RCMP.

The remains were found at the bottom of a steep embankment, said Cpl. Lisa Croteau, and were reported to police around 2 p.m. Monday.

The RCMP were able to recover the remains, but have not yet determined who they belong to.

Police have not said whether it was a body or bones that were discovered.

Croteau said the RCMP do not suspect foul play at this time.

The province's medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy.

The RCMP continue to investigate.

