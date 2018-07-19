Body found floating in ocean off Cape Breton

Police recovered a body spotted floating off the coast of Cape Breton Wednesday evening.

The unidentified human remains were found in the Atlantic Ocean, about 18 kilometres off Port Hood, N.S.

Someone spotted the body in the water and called police at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the RCMP said in a brief media release. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Team brought the body ashore.

A medical examiner will do an autopsy in Dartmouth to try to identify the person. Inverness RCMP are investigating the death.