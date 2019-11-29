Human remains found on property in Kings County

Human remains were found at a property in Grafton, N.S., on Friday morning, according to police.

Kings District RCMP responded to a call at 10:44 a.m. near Arnold Road.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the remains were found by the property owner on a part of their property that they don't often frequent.

The RCMP and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service were on scene as of mid-afternoon Friday.

Police say they cannot release any further information about the remains until an identification has been made by the medical examiner.

The investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing.

